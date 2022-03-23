Man who created fake Muslim identity on FB to threaten Karnataka BJP MLC held

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The Bagalkot police have arrested a man who turned out to be the one who is wanted by the Shivamogga police in connection with issuing threats to BJP MLC D S Arun using a fake social media profile to project himself as a Muslim man.

The suspect has been identified as Siddaroodh Shreekanth (31), a resident of Gokal taluk of Belagavi district.

The MLC had made a media statement following the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in Shivamogga recently. Subsequently, he received a threat from a person named Mustak Ali for his alleged anti-Muslim statements.

Bagalkot SP Lokesh Jagalasar told The New Indian Express that a case was registered at the CEN police station in Bagalkot recently related to inflammatory comments made on social media by one Mustak Ali. Upon investigation, it was found that the accused was in fact Siddaroodh Shreekanth who had created a fake profile. He was using this profile for malicious purposes such as posting inflammatory content.

"The accused has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody,” the SP said.

Meanwhile, Jagalasar requested that people especially youth not believe everything on social media. “People should verify and be responsible before they do anything on social media,” the SP advised.

It may be recalled that Arun's personal assistant stated in his complaint with CEN police in Shivamogga that Arun’s family members would be targeted. The person also insulted the government with derogatory remarks. The MLC's PA had asked the police to provide protection to the MLC. Arun is the son of senior BJP leader and former chairman of Legislative Council, D H Shankaramurthy.