Mutt heads watch The Kashmir Files

Published: 23rd March 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: A  group of religious heads from the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, including Siddaganga Mutt head Sri Siddalinga Swamiji, watched the movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ at a theatre here on Tuesday afternoon.

“We Indians should strive to prevent a repeat of such inhuman incidents and the movie portrays such as message,” said Hiremath head Sri Shivananda Shivacharya.

He observed that the movie is not against any religion and gave a call to Muslims to join hands with their countrymen to check violence and terrorism. 

