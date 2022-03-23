With 296 cases in 2020-21, Karnataka tops in child marriages

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka has witnessed an alarming increase in the number of child marriage cases in the year 2020-21. Replying to a question by deputy leader of opposition in the council K Govindaraju, Women and Child Development Minister Halappa Achar informed the council that 296 child marriages were reported in the state in 2020-21. The figures jumped by 140 cases, compared to 156 in 2019-20, while 119 cases were reported in 2018-19.

As per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Karnataka topped the list of Indian states in child marriages in 2020 by reporting 184 cases, the minister added. Listing the reasons for the increase in numbers, the minister cited poverty, illiteracy, superstition, lack of knowledge about laws related to child marriage, negligence towards educating girl children, and traditional wishes of elders. Achar said the department was taking several measures to eradicate the evil practice.

Vasudeva Sharma NV, Executive Director of Child Rights Trust, appreciated the government releasing the figures, but posed his concerns, saying the numbers provided are just the tip of the iceberg. “I am not alarmed by the figures given by the government as these are just the registered cases. In reality, the numbers will be much more,” he said.

He said that recording the correct age of pregnant girls at Anganwadi centres is an effective way to know the quantum of child marriages. “The government issues Thayi cards to pregnant girls, but the age of the girls is not mentioned correctly in most of the cards. If the actual age is recorded by Anganwadi workers, a more realistic number of child marriage cases can be arrived at,” Sharma added. He also mentioned that keeping a tab on the number of girls dropping out of high schools and PU colleges may also help stop child marriages.