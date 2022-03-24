STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Bommai chairs all-party meet on quota in Karnataka local body polls

Reservation will be as per SC order, final decision later this month 

Published: 24th March 2022 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held an all-party meeting that unanimously decided to hold elections for local bodies, after providing reservation for Backward Classes. The meeting was convened to discuss making provision for reservation for Backward Classes in elections for urban and rural local bodies.

Speaking to media persons after chairing the all-party meeting, Bommai said they will identify political backwardness among backward classes, after which a commission will be constituted. He said reservation will be done as per the Supreme Court order, and that they will convene another meeting by March-end and take a final decision. Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah will also attend the meeting.

Further, Bommai said they have the option of conducting elections after constituting a Commission and getting its report, or to file a review petition in the Supreme Court. “It is impossible to hold elections without reservation for Backward Classes,” he added.

At the meeting, they also discussed increasing reservation for STs to 7.5 per cent, in accordance with the demand of the community. According to Bommai, the ST population has increased. “The previous government had constituted the Justice Nagamohan Das Commission which had submitted its report to BS Yediyurappa when he was chief minister. The Commission had recommended increasing the SC, ST reservation quota,” Bommai said.

“We have decided to deliver social justice for these communities by increasing their reservation quota in the backdrop of the Justice Nagamohan Das report, judgments in Maharashtra’s Jayashree Patil case, Indira Sahney case and also getting an interim report from Justice Subash Adi,” Bommai added.

Speaking on the demand from the Kuruba community, which belongs to Category 2A, for inclusion into the ST list, and some 3B Category communities want to be included into 2A Category, the CM said there is the issue of a 50 per cent ceiling on quota, which they will study.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
local body polls Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp