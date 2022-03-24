STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Cops grill TN man for threat to Karnataka HC CJ

The city police had sought the body warrant of Rahmatullah from Tamil Nadu police, who had arrested him two days after a video of his speech at an event issuing the threat went viral.

Published: 24th March 2022 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Justice of Karnataka HC Ritu Raj Awasthi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Vidhana Soudha police on Wednesday started interrogating Covai R. Rahmatullah, a Muslim organisation leader, who had issued a life threat to Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Ritu Raj Awasthi for delivering a judgement disallowing students from wearing hijab inside classrooms. 

The city police had sought the body warrant of Rahmatullah from Tamil Nadu police, who had arrested him two days after a video of his speech at an event issuing the threat went viral. Assistant Commissioner of Police from Cubbon Park police station Rajendra DS, who is the investigation officer, grilled Rahmatullah, who has been taken into police custody for a week.

Rajendra said that they are probing the case from all angles, including his links with any anti-social organisations. “We have seized his two mobile phones. We are also collecting information on whether he was involved in any crimes earlier or had issued threats to any political leaders or judicial officers. We will hand him back to the Tamil Nadu police once the interrogation is completed,” he added.

The Vidhana Soudha police on Saturday registered an FIR against Rahmatullah, a resident of Coimbatore, after the video of his speech went viral. Based on a complaint filed by advocate Sudha Katwa referencing the video clip, the police booked him for criminal intimidation, creating enmity between two groups and for breaching public peace. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vidhana Soudha Karnataka High Court Ritu Raj Awasthi hijab verdict
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp