Cops grill TN man for threat to Karnataka HC CJ

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Vidhana Soudha police on Wednesday started interrogating Covai R. Rahmatullah, a Muslim organisation leader, who had issued a life threat to Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Ritu Raj Awasthi for delivering a judgement disallowing students from wearing hijab inside classrooms.

The city police had sought the body warrant of Rahmatullah from Tamil Nadu police, who had arrested him two days after a video of his speech at an event issuing the threat went viral. Assistant Commissioner of Police from Cubbon Park police station Rajendra DS, who is the investigation officer, grilled Rahmatullah, who has been taken into police custody for a week.

Rajendra said that they are probing the case from all angles, including his links with any anti-social organisations. “We have seized his two mobile phones. We are also collecting information on whether he was involved in any crimes earlier or had issued threats to any political leaders or judicial officers. We will hand him back to the Tamil Nadu police once the interrogation is completed,” he added.

The Vidhana Soudha police on Saturday registered an FIR against Rahmatullah, a resident of Coimbatore, after the video of his speech went viral. Based on a complaint filed by advocate Sudha Katwa referencing the video clip, the police booked him for criminal intimidation, creating enmity between two groups and for breaching public peace.