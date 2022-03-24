STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Friends, foes and food: Graceful BSY invites everyone for lunch with personal touch

The luncheon has been a practice during the budget session, when the Chief Minister, ministers and senior leaders host lunch at Vidhana Soudha.

Published: 24th March 2022 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Former CM B S Yediyurappa removes Cong leader Siddaramaiah’s headphones

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa certainly believes in the personal touch. On Wednesday, amid the chaos and arguments reverberating in the Legislative Assembly, the 79-year-old veteran calmly walked across the floor of the House, personally inviting all the legislators for the lunch he is hosting on Thursday afternoon. 

The luncheon has been a practice during the budget session, when the Chief Minister, ministers and senior leaders host lunch at Vidhana Soudha. The practice, which was stopped for the past two years due to the pandemic, was revived this year, and in the past few days, Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol, Industry Minister Murugesh Nirani and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai have played host. On Wednesday, it was Health Minister Dr Sudhakar’s turn. 

What set Yediyurappa apart was his old-world gesture of walking up to each MLA in each row, cutting across party lines. As he approached, sitting members would rise up in respect for the leader, who beamed back with a broad smile. Even as he headed back to his seat, MLAs of all political hues rose as one to express their respect for him. 

Yediyurappa also had a schoolboy moment as he approached former CM and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, who was listening intently to the arguments, headphones on, oblivious to the happenings around. Creeping up on Siddaramaiah from behind his seat, he plucked the headphones off the Congress leader’s head, and started giggling like a mischievous boy.

Siddaramaiah was swift to reciprocate, and pulled him down into the next seat, and the duo had a lively conversation. The bonhomie was not lost on anyone, though Yediyurappa is known for his deadpan expression and serious talk. 

On his way back, Yediyurappa extended his invitation to those in the media gallery, and also went up to cameramen standing patiently outside Vidhana Soudha. 

