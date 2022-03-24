'Harassed' transgender students in plea for separate hostels, Karnataka HC seeks response from state

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court sought a response from the state government on a public interest litigation seeking directions to provide separate hostels for transgender students in all higher educational institutions in the state.

A division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice SR Krishna Kumar issued a notice to the Department of Women and Child Development, Higher Education Department and Directorate of Medical Education. It also issued an emergent notice to the National Medical Commission and adjourned the hearing to June 6.

Claiming that refusal to accommodate transgender students as per their self-identified gender is a violation of the right to equality under Article 14 and 15 of the Constitution of India, the petitioner, Dr Trinetra Haladar Gummaraju, prayed to the court to issue directions to the state government to pass appropriate orders to all higher educational institutions in the state to include in their admission and hostel forms the option for including the gender identity of students as 'transgender', in addition to the male and female gender.

This apart, the petitioner requested the court to issue directions to all higher educational institutions to frame guidelines for admissions of transgender students providing option to change their gender identity in university records by furnishing self-declaration affidavits and not to insist on proof of surgery or medical intervention for transgender students.

"According to Rule 10 of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights), 2020, the concerned department of the government should review all existing educational, social security and health schemes and welfare measures to include transgender persons. However, no directions are issued regarding the hostel facilities to transgender persons. Therefore, transgender students are deprived of such an inclusive and accommodating educational environment," the petitioner alleged.

Explaining the ordeal she faced while studying, the petitioner quoted the announcement of separate hostels for transgender students by Panjab University and Tata Institute of Sciences in support of her claims. As there are no separate hostels for transgender students, they face ragging, abuse and harassment within the hostels, which often forces them to move out and end up dropping out from their courses, as they cannot afford separate accommodation, she alleged.