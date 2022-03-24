Hubballi air quality worst in Karnataka, Yadgir, Bengaluru follow

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The air quality in Hubballi city has dropped following dust pollution and it has now figured in the data analyses released by IQAir, a Switzerland air quality technology company. The average annual particulate matter (PM 2.5) concentration (μg/m3) of Hubballi stands for 29.7 which is said to be highest in the state, followed by Yadgir and Bengaluru.

The IQAir has released data of air quality across the globe for 2021, in which Hubballi’s PM 2.5 concentration stands at 29.7. Experts say the PM concentration keeps changing every minute based on the dust and season. It is said during the rainy season, dust concentration will be less and during the summer it will be very high.

However, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) officials said the data was analysed by a private foreign company and they did not know how they analysed the data. Air quality in Hubballi drops during post-winter and summer seasons.

In the months of March, April and May, PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentration rises above 100. The Board officials pointed out that Hubballi falls under non-attainment cities in the state. As on March 23, average daily PM 2.5 concentration is 101 and PM 10 concentration is 110 and it stands as moderate air.