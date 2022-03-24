Karnataka: Prisons bill passed amid Opposition walkout

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amidst a walkout by Congress and JDS members, the Karnataka Prisons (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was passed in the Legislative Council on Wednesday. The government has amended the Karnataka Prisons Act to specify that mobile phones or any instrument of communication is prohibited inside prison premises and has also increased the punishment for using them, from six months to not less than three years, but which may extend up to five years. The fine, which was Rs 200, has also been increased.

Further, the amendment also provides for imprisonment of the person, who stood surety to the prisoner in case of the prisoner jumping parole, to a period of 6 months to 12 months. The minimum jail term of the prisoner failing to surrender after the parole ends has also been extended to three years from a term which may extend to two years.

When Home Minister Araga Jnanendra tabled the Bill in the Council, several members demanded that it be withdrawn and said the provision to imprison people giving surety for inmate jumping parole was inhuman. The MLCs said the prison officials were behind the supply of prohibited articles, like mobile phones and ganja to inmates, and provisions should be made to punish them.

In reply, Jnanendra said if any official is found at fault, they will also be put behind bars and the provision for the same has been made in the amendment. However, the members were not convinced. The Home Minister said 83 prison staff have been suspended for dereliction of duty and departmental inquiry was initiated against 33 staff between 2016-2022.

When he proposed to pass the Bill, the Congress members walked out first followed by the JDS members, while the Bill was passed by the ruling BJP members.