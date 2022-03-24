Karnataka Assembly passes resolution to condemn Tamil Nadu's resolution on Mekedatu

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Assembly on Thursday passed an unanimous resolution condemning the resolution the Tamil Nadu assembly passed on Monday condemning the former's decision to go ahead with the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir Project across river Cauvery.

"Despite the project having no adverse impact on Tamil Nadu, that state has passed a resolution opposing the project which the Karanataka assembly condemns. Karnataka will also urge the Central Water Commission(CWC) and the Ministry of Environment and Forests(MoEF) to give the permission immediately to implement the project", chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said while proposing the resolution.

' Until the decision on justifiable share of water between the states of the concerned river basins, the Godavari-Krishna-Pennar-Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar linking of rivers project's DPR should not be cleared. Unless taking the consent of Karnataka on the present DPR the approval should not be given for the implementation of the project", he stated as part of the third point in the resolution.

The resolution which was passed unanimously with the support of the opposition Congress and the JD(S) parties, also included that "the concerned Central institutions will be urged to not to approve Tamil Nadu's illegal projects and also to direct that state to not to pursue them".

The leader of opposition Siddaramaiah, though felt that the Bommai should have consulted the opposition while drafting the resolution to condemn the TN's resolution supported the government as it is in the interest of the state.

The JD(S) leaders Bandeppa Kashempur and H D Revanna readily gave their approval for the resolution.

The house took into consideration the TN's resolution which was in not a 'decent language' as against the Federal system and also the projects it had taken with unilateral decision.

The Supreme Court had allocated 177.25 TMCft of water to Tamil Nadu and also to Bengaluru Metropolitan CIty 24 TMCft to meet the drinking water need including 4.75 TMC for consumptive use. To achieve sustainability and also to generate electricity the Mekedatu drinking water and balancing reservoir has been planned and this will not affect Tamil Nadu in any way, Bommai explained.

He also clarified that Karanataka has the statutory power to implement the project as the national water policy also stressed that the priority should be given to the drinking water and the project will not violate the order of the Cauvery River Water Tribunal.

Whereas Tamil Nadu has taken up projects such as Kunda PSP, Sillahalla PSP, Hogenakkal Phase-II, Cauvery(Kattalai)-Vaigai-Gundar rivers linking with unilateral decision 'illegally', the Karnataka Chief Minister pointed out.