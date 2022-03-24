Toll in hydraulic cylinder blast near Udupi rises to four as two more succumb

By Express News Service

UDUPI: The toll in the hydraulic cylinder explosion in a scrap yard near Mallar, Kaup, here on March 21 has increased to four with two severely injured people succumbing to burns at a hospital on Thursday.

The two who succumbed on Thursday have been identified as Nayaz (36) and Veerappa (38). They were being treated at a private hospital in Manipal. Another injured person Faheem, a member of Belapu gram panchayat, is still being treated at a private hospital in Udupi.

Two people had died immediately after the cylinder exploded when attempts were made to break it open using a gas cutter.

Razab (38) of Chandranagar and Rajak (35) of Mallar had died on the same day. The duo who died on Thursday had suffered severe burn injuries of more than 90 percent.

A four feet tall hydraulic cylinder of 60 centimetre diameter was sufficient to inflict damage of this magnitude.