Bommai budget gets nod for Rs 26,953 crore supplementary funds

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai tabled the estimate, and The Karnataka Appropriation Bill, 2022, was passed, ensuring allocation of additional funds on demand to 28 departments.

Published: 25th March 2022 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government got approval for supplementary estimates, third and final instalment, aggregating Rs 26,953.33 crore for the fiscal year 2021-22 in the Legislative Assembly. It included Rs 2.19 crore for charged expenditure and voted expenditure of Rs 26,951.14 crore on Thursday. 

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai tabled the estimate, and The Karnataka Appropriation Bill, 2022, was passed, ensuring allocation of additional funds on demand to 28 departments. “Post Covid-19, revenue generation got a big push due to efficient administration and plugging of leakages. There is an increase in receipts to the tune of Rs 27,774 crore over budgeted amount,” he remarked.

As against anticipated receipts by March-end to the tune of Rs 69,349 crore, an excess of Rs 5,584 crore was received from commercial taxes, an excess of Rs 1,396 crore from excise, Rs 600 crore from Stamps and Registration fees, Rs 2,872 crore from devolution, Rs 2,203 grant-in-aid from the Centre, Rs 14,377 crore excess as GST compensation and Rs 742 crore excess receipts from non-tax that included royalty from mines, Bommai explained.

Food and civil supplies will get a lion’s share as Rs 2,499.12 crore has been provided under ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme and Rs 200 crore separately for wheat distribution under PDS. The cooperation department will get Rs 669.72 crore towards repayment of loans to the Karnataka Minerals Corporation Limited.

The Raitha Vidhyanidhi scheme will get Rs 60 crore to implement scholarships for farmers’ children for higher studies. An additional Rs 600 crore will be allocated to implement railway projects, while KSRTC will get Rs 200 crore as one-time financial assistance, and Rs 150 crore will go to develop minor airports. Almost all departments and city corporations have been allotted additional funds.

Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai Karnataka Budget
Comments

