Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri’s ‘our RSS’ comment triggers uproar in Karnataka Assembly

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri’s ‘Namma RSS’ (our RSS) comment kicked up a storm in the House on Thursday, with outraged Congress members accusing him of “insulting the chair”.

As BJP members came to the defence of the Speaker, chaos ensued with ruling and opposition party members trading barbs.

Kageri’s comment came when Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah referenced the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh while speaking about his personal relationship with political leaders in various parties.

At this moment, Kageri intervened, asking the Congress leader, “Why are you behind our RSS.”

Irked by this, Congress members created an uproar and condemned Kageri’s statement. At some point, when Siddaramaiah mispronounced the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Kageri even corrected him.

When Congress MLAs, including Zameer Ahmed, asked how a person sitting in the Speaker’s chair can say “our RSS”, Kageri defended his comment, saying a day will come when even Zameer will say “Namma RSS”.

This raised the heckles of the opposition with Siddaramaiah saying that he is opposed to the RSS.

As Congress members were condemning Kageri, BJP ministers quickly came to his defence. Revenue Minister R Ashok noted that the RSS has reached every corner of the country.

“President Ramnath Kovind, Vice-President Venkiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many Chief Ministers have an RSS background. This has to be accepted,” he said.

Minister K S Eshwarappa said all Muslims and Christians in the country will accept the RSS.

This led to more commotion in the House. Congress MLA Priyank Kharge said it is a known fact that RSS members burnt the Constitution at Ramlila Maidan, New Delhi.

The BJP members rose in protest leading to more chaos. As the commotion continued, the Speaker adjourned the House.

Education Minister says no hijab in SSLC exam halls

BENGALURU: With the SSLC examinations due to start on Monday, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh has reiterated that students wearing hijab will not be allowed inside halls.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, the minister said arrangements have been made for the examinations to be held offline.

In Dharwad, prohibitory orders are in place 200 metres around examination centres, and similar precautions have also been made in other districts in light of the hijab row, he added.

The minister maintained that students will not be allowed inside examination halls with their hijabs. He appealed to students to keep in mind the High Court order and follow the dress code.

As many as 8.73 lakh students have registered for the SSLC examinations this year.

In light of the Covid pandemic, students currently in Class 10 were passed in Classes 8 and 9 examinations. This will be the first time that they will be appearing for the written examinations.