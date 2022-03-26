STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

2023 Karnataka elections will be my last, but will remain politically active: Siddaramaiah

Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah on Friday said the 2023 Assembly elections in the state will be his last, but will continue to remain in active politics.

Published: 26th March 2022 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2022 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Party leader Siddaramaiah. (File | EPS)

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah on Friday said the 2023 Assembly elections in the state will be his last, but will continue to remain in active politics. The former chief minister’s critics, however, reminded him that he had said the same in 2018, and even in 2013 when he went on to become the chief minister after the polls. 

Speaking to the media at Siddaramanahundi, he said, “I will remain in active politics, but electoral politics... most likely the next Assembly elections will be the last that I will be contesting.”  On asked which constituency he will be contesting from, the Badami MLA said  there is still one more year for the polls, and is yet to take a call in this regard. He, however, said he would abide the Congress’ decision regarding the party’s CM face. 

“Party workers and my well-wishers from Varuna, Hunsur, Chamarajpet, Badami, Kolar, Hebbal, Koppal and Chamundeshwari are asking me to contest from their constituencies. I’m yet to decide,” he added. 
There has been much speculation within the party for some time now that the former CM may return to contest from some constituency in the Old Mysuru region in 2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Siddaramaiah Karnataka elections
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp