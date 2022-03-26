2023 Karnataka elections will be my last, but will remain politically active: Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah on Friday said the 2023 Assembly elections in the state will be his last, but will continue to remain in active politics. The former chief minister’s critics, however, reminded him that he had said the same in 2018, and even in 2013 when he went on to become the chief minister after the polls.

Speaking to the media at Siddaramanahundi, he said, “I will remain in active politics, but electoral politics... most likely the next Assembly elections will be the last that I will be contesting.” On asked which constituency he will be contesting from, the Badami MLA said there is still one more year for the polls, and is yet to take a call in this regard. He, however, said he would abide the Congress’ decision regarding the party’s CM face.

“Party workers and my well-wishers from Varuna, Hunsur, Chamarajpet, Badami, Kolar, Hebbal, Koppal and Chamundeshwari are asking me to contest from their constituencies. I’m yet to decide,” he added.

There has been much speculation within the party for some time now that the former CM may return to contest from some constituency in the Old Mysuru region in 2023.