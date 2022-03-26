Amit Shah to visit Karnataka next week, likely to kick off poll campaign

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Karnataka on April 1, after the BJP’s victory in assembly elections in four states, has evoked curiosity in political circles. He is likely to launch the party’s campaign in Karnataka, a year ahead of assembly elections.

Significantly, Shah will take part in the 116th birth anniversary of Sri Shivakumara Swami at Siddaganga Mutt, a prominent Lingayat religious institution in the state. The mutt used to throw its weight behind former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, whenever he was in a crisis.

Shah, the country’s first cooperation minister, is likely to take part in a mega event organised by Karnataka Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar, at the Palace Grounds. His visit has already started creating ripples in BJP circles, and speculation is rife whether he will give his nod for Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s cabinet reshuffle, and for the list of nominees for boards and corporations.

Soon after Bommai took charge, Shah had asserted that the next assembly polls will be fought under the former’s leadership in Karnataka, giving him a shot in the arm. Now, after winning assembly elections in four states under the combined leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah himself, and the chief ministerial candidate, Shah may chalk out a similar strategy with Bommai.

The change in guard in the party is likely to come up for discussion during Shah’s visit. Ahead of his visit, Bommai and state BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel are expected to hold discussions privately, and also with party functionaries, sources said.