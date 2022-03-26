Blame it on SMS? Vidhana Soudha throws mask rule to wind

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It all started with a purported message from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike on Friday morning that wearing of masks is not mandatory anymore. Taking the message at its face value, staffers and legislators at Vidhana Soudha were seen moving around without masks during the day.

The issue was also raised by BJP MLC Bharathi Shetty on the floor of the Council and she put forth a question to Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar whether such instructions had been issued by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). But Sudhakar was not on the floor of the House to answer her query.

Later, when The New Indian Express contacted him, Sudhakar said, “Covid-appropriate behaviour has to be followed mandatorily. We need to wear masks and maintain social distance. Let no one forget instructions on vaccination.” Even on the floor of both Houses, the members were not wearing masks.

‘People assume there’s no need to wear masks’

Ask ed about it, Chairman of the Upper House Basavaraj Horatti said, “I suspect many people assume that there is no need to wear masks anymore. It could be because they are not aware that masks and certain Covid guidelines continue.’’ Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said, “What can I say? If members do not have self-discipline, we cannot have any positive impact.”

The Union government on Wednesday had stated that the majority of the restrictions imposed over the last two years to contain the spread of Covid would be lifted from March 31. However, it had clearly mentioned that people should continue to wear masks, maintain social distance and adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour.