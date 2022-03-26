STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian Railways must start new, relevant routes in Karnataka: Deve Gowda

Former PM speaks of connectivity to Madikeri, better linkage to Shravanabelagola
 

Published: 26th March 2022

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Railways should start new lines along relevant routes in Karnataka to help the travelling public, demanded former Prime Minister and JDS patriarch HD Deve Gowda on the floor of Rajya Sabha.

Shravanbelagola in Hassan, which is a religious centre of Jainism and sees tourists from across the world, needs to connected to places like Madikeri by train. “Remember Madikeri has no rail connectivity because of its challenging hilly terrain and there has been no convincing attempt to connect it by train,” he added.
He also spoke of a railway line from Mysuru to Madikeri and said it would help run the train from Bengaluru to Mangaluru. 

Gowda, who is credited with carving out the South Western Railway from the Southern Railway to benefit Karnataka, pointed out that at places like Munirabad to Mehboobnagar, people hang on to railings and footboards of trains while travelling. These trains to then undivided Andhra Pradesh too were announced during his tenure as Prime Minister, he said.

Experts pointed out that rail infrastructure and connectivity in Karnataka is poor and is only one-third of what exists in Tamil Nadu, which tops the list in South India. He reminded the House that opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge was the railway minister when the Hassan-Bengaluru and Hassan-Chikkamagaluru lines were taken up and completed. 

Gowda said that when he approached Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the latter immediately called railway officials and gave them directions. Gowda recalled that he had sanctioned a railway line of around 70 km from Bengaluru to Kanakapura, represented by KPCC president D K Shivakumar, and the survey had also been completed. 

Gowda said that when he was the Prime Minister, railway officials were thinking of cancelling the Mysore-Arasikere line and had also started removing tracks, saying it was not feasible. But he intervened, and now, 28 trains are running on that route.

