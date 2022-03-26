STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tipu Sultan chapters to stay in Karnataka school books, but may be toned down

Published: 26th March 2022 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2022 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

A painting of Tipu Sultan used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tipu Sultan is likely to get less significance in coming school textbooks as a report submitted by the review committee has reportedly suggested omitting the more ‘glorified’ aspects of the ruler’s history.

If the Education Department takes the report into consideration, the changes will be implemented in textbooks from classes 1 to 10 in the coming academic year.

Rumours were also doing the rounds that the committee had recommended omitting chapters on Tipu Sultan altogether, but Education Minister BC Nagesh dismissed them on Friday. He clarified that the chapters will not be dropped.

“There are certain historical issues which need to be told to future generations. There are many untold history pieces which need to be narrated. Now the time has come to correct these mistakes made in the past. We are not mixing politics here,” he said.

The review committee was formed in September last year by the Department of Primary and Secondary Education and is headed by Rohith Chakrathirtha, a member of the Karnataka Development Authority, which had led to much opposition from the Congress and other groups. 

