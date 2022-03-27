STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
600 extra KSRTC buses to ease Ugadi rush

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has decided to operate an additional 600 buses on April 1 and 2 to clear heavy rush for the Ugadi festival.

Published: 27th March 2022 06:12 AM

Ugadi or Yugadi is marked by rabi crop harvest season. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Special buses will be operated for the benefit of travellers from Bengaluru to various districts of the state. Also, for interstate travellers to reach Bengaluru, special buses will ply on April 3 to the state capital.

According to officials, additional buses will be operated from the city’s Kempegowda Bus Station to Dharmasthala, Kukke Subrahmanya, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Kundapur, Sringeri, Hornad, Davanagere, Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Gokarna, Sirsi, Karwar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Koppal, Yadgir, Bidar, Tirupati, Vijayawada, and Hyderabad. 

Additional buses will also be operated from Vijayanagar, Jayanagar 4th Block, Jalahalli Cross, Navarang (Rajajinagar), Malleswaram 18th Cross, Banashankari, Jeevan Bima Nagar, ITI Gate, Ganganagar, and Kengeri Satellite Bus Station.

Special buses will also be operated from Mysore Road Bus Terminal to Mysuru, Hunsur, Piriyapatna, Virajpet, Kushalnagar, and Madikeri.

Also, special buses will be operated to various places in Tamil Nadu (Madurai, Chennai, Coimbatore, Kumbakonam and Tiruchirapalli) and Kerala (Palakkad, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Thrissur) from Shantinagar Bus Terminal.

Tickets can also be booked online at www.ksrtc.gov.in. A discount of 5 percent will be offered if four or more passengers make a reservation together.  If they book for a roundabout trip, then a discount of 10 per cent will be offered on the return journey.

