Hijab allowed inside SSLC exam hall in Dakshina Kannada if it's part of school uniform 

MANGALURU: Dakshina Kannada district administration on Sunday clarified that girls are allowed to wear hijab in the SSLC exam hall if it is part of their school uniform.

A number of schools especially those run by Muslim organisations and whose school uniform consists of hijab had sought clarification in view of the order issued by the education department stating that uniform is compulsory for those appearing for SSLC examination. In view of this, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner KV Rajendra held a meeting with senior officials of revenue, education, and police departments on Sunday in which he made it clear that students should not be barred from entering the exam hall with hijab if its part of their uniform and asked the officials to communicate the same to all examination centres.

Till Sunday morning, there was confusion in this regard as some media reports even quoted education minister BC Nagesh stating that hijab is not allowed even if it is part of school uniform. The heads of SSLC examination centres which were to host students of schools that have hijab as part of uniform were in a fix. They did not find any help from the Block Education Officers (BEO) as they were simply told to follow the government order.

A headmaster of a government school in Bantwal taluk said the schools not receiving any written communication till the eleventh hour made things worse for them. “I was getting calls from the head of a Muslim school where hijab is part of the uniform. I had been told that hijab will not be allowed and I had based my decision on media reports. Thank god the confusion is cleared now,” he said.

Meanwhile, Muslim leaders and clerics were busy in the last two days urging the parents to ensure that their children do not miss the crucial board exam in view of the hijab issue. “The matter is in Supreme Court and the fight for our Constitutional right will continue. But that should not affect our children's education and the same is being conveyed to parents,” said Mohammed Masood, president of Muslim Central Committee, an umbrella body of all Muslim organisations in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

He said the community leaders have been holding meetings with parents at their respective places to convince them not to spoil their children's future by not sending them for exams. Former minister U T Khader and Dakshina Kannada Muslim Federation president K Ashraf echoed similar feelings.

UDUPI: A report from Udupi said the district administration is geared up for the SSLC examination which will commence from March 28. In all, a total of 14,022 students will appear for the examination in the district of whom 7,229 are boys and 6,793 are girls. They are from 266 different schools located across the district. Of the 14,022 students, 13,672 are writing the SSLC examination freshly, while the remaining are repeaters. There are also 298 private candidates. As many as 58 examination centers have been arranged across the district.

Udupi DC Kurma Rao M urged all the students to appear for the exams as the aim is to ensure that the district gets first place in the state as far as SSLC results are concerned. COVID-19 guidelines issued recently by the government will have to be followed in the examination centers.

Kurma Rao has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 (1) of CrPC in areas around all examination centers from March 28 to April 11. Section 144 (1) will be clamped within a 200-meter radius of all the examination centers. Owners of the photocopy shops located near the examination centers have been asked to close their shops from 8 am to 6 pm on all days when the examination will take place to avoid any malpractices.

Meanwhile, Udupi Khazi M Abdul Hameed Musliyar Mani has asked Muslim parents whose wards are appearing for SSLC to ensure their children attend exams. His remarks gain significance against the backdrop of fear of some Muslim girl students apparently not willing to appear for the examination as hijab is not allowed inside the classrooms (examination center) as per High Court’s recent verdict. He said communal harmony is important and education for the children too.