I respect seers, remark misinterpreted: Siddaramaiah

Published: 27th March 2022 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2022 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Party leader Siddaramaiah. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A day after his remark on Hindu seers and women covering their heads stirred up a controversy, Congress leader Siddaramaiah went on damage control mode on Saturday, saying that his statement was misinterpreted. 

The Ahinda leader clarified that he never referred to the hijab row and was talking of having a little understanding on the school dress code in the interest of students.

“It is the duty of the government to ensure education and it will be held responsible if girls are denied education just because of the dress code,” he told reporters. Defending his statement, the former CM said the question of stirring up a controversy does not arise as he has great respect for mutts and seers, and has good rapport with them.

Blaming the media for putting him in a fix, he asked them whether they are from RSS, when he was told that some are demanding that he apologise to seers. “The question of tendering an apology does not arise as I have not spoken against seers. I suggested to the government to permit students to write their exams while wearing dupatta in the colours of the uniform. What’s wrong with this? It is up to the government to accept my suggestion or not,” he said.Meanwhile, MLA Yathindra also clarified that his father did not make the statement against seers and spoke in the interest of students, to make them use the dupatta and appear for the examinations.

Do seers go to school, asks KSE 
RDPR minister KS Eshwarappa on Saturday asked the Congress leader whether seers and Hindu women who cover their head go to schools. He urged senior Congress leaders to remove Siddaramaiah from the party for his remark.

Saffron robes will destroy Cong: Kateel
BJP state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel said, “Siddaramaiah claims to be an atheist, but secretly goes to temples. Mutts and Kaavi (saffron robes) are like fire. They have put their hands in fire and it will burn the Congress.“

