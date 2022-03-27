Leopard enters Bengaluru's Rail Wheel Factory, keeps people on tenterhooks

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The sprawling Rail Wheel Factory in Bengaluru's Yelahanka was gripped by tension since last night after two Railway Protection Force constables on beat duty spotted a leopard sneaking into the campus. They rushed and checked the CCTV cameras in their office and their fears were confirmed that it was indeed a leopard, said a senior RPF cop.

The CCTV footage revealed the wild cat had made its entry at 11.08 pm on Saturday near the RWF lake area, an isolated spot. "The forest department was alerted on Sunday and they reached around 9.30 am and are still camping at the spot to catch it. They have brought a cage, have laid a trap, and are waiting," he said..

RWF manufacturing units are closed today." However, nearly 1,000 families of our employees reside in the RWF colonies in our campus and as a precautionary move we alerted them not to step outside their houses, " a top RWF official said.

The area is surrounded by multi-storied apartments and their residential associations have been alerted about the incident via WhatsApp.

Meera Srinivasan, one of the residents living within a km of the factory, said, "The sighting of a leopard in the RWF campus came as a shock to us. The area is infested with snakes but never in our wildest dreams did we think a leopard could be prowling."

The RPF has cordoned off the spot where the animal was sighted. "A total of 15 personnel, both from forest department and RPF, are keeping vigil inside the campus,' he added.

RWH is the largest manufacturer of wheels, axles, and wheelsets for Indian Railways. It manufactures an average of 670 wheels, 250 axles, and an equal number of wheelsets per day.