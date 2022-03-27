STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now, VHP takes exception to ‘Salam Mangalarathi’ ritual

By Express News Service

UDUPI In the backdrop of Muslim traders being barred from setting up stalls during temple jatras in various parts of the state, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad has now objected to a ritual at the Kollur Sri Mookambika Temple here that is called ‘Salam Mangalarathi’.

In a memorandum to the temple committee, Vishwa Hindu Parishad divisional secretary Sharan Pumpwell said the ritual was a ‘pradosha puje’, but started being called the ‘Salam Mangalarathi’ in the 18th century, a sign of “mental slavery”.

He said the ritual should continue, but it should not be called ‘Salam Mangalarathi’. ‘’We urge Endowments Minister Shashikala Jolle and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri to rectify this,’’ he said. 

  • Naren
    Valid demand from VHP. What is this stupidity of continuing with urdu name for a Hindu ritual? It might have creeped in due to adverse situations during muslim rulers prevailing then but no more required to do so.
    1 hour ago reply
