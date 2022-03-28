16-year-old girl collapses and dies while writing SSLC exam in Karnataka

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A 16-year-old girl who had come to appear for the SSLC examination on Monday collapsed while writing it. The girl was immediately rushed to the general hospital but was declared dead reportedly due to cardiac arrest.

The deceased was identified as Anushree, a resident of Akkuru in T Narasipur taluk of the district.

As the SSLC examination began on Monday, she had come to appear for it at the Vidyodaya school in the taluk.

Though teachers and the supervisor made immediate arrangements to shift her to the hospital, the girl was declared dead.

Officials from the department of public instructions refused to comment as her medical report was still expected to come and said they would issue a briefing by the evening.