STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Promotion of engineers in four depts creates confusion 

There is serious confusion over promotions to the posts of chief engineers and engineers-in-chief in different departments in the state.

Published: 28th March 2022 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2022 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (File photo| EPS)

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  There is serious confusion over promotions to the posts of chief engineers and engineers-in-chief in different departments in the state.

Government sources said that public works, water resources, minor irrigation, and rural development and panchayat raj departments had a common pool of engineers before 2021. But last year, the government passed an order splitting all the four departments, leading to problems of seniority and promotions among engineers. 

Earlier, chief engineers of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) oversaw promotions, postings and seniority of all the four departments, but that changed last year. Engineers from the four departments feel that they should have been given the option to pick departments and DPAR should have retained its control. In 2020, PWD and water sources departments broke away from the common pool, leading to resentment among engineers of other departments. 

Sources said all the four departments together have 51 sanctioned posts of engineers-in-chief and chief engineers, but DPAR has promoted 70 to these top positions, creating an excess of 19 engineers who have no sanctioned posts. PWD has 13 sanctioned posts, but there are a total of 55 chief engineers.

The Irrigation Department has 36 sanctioned positions, but only 15 have opted for them. The engineers have now written to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar and other top officials to order DPAR to redo the promotions, strictly based on seniority.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DPAR public works panchayat raj rural development PWD Promotions
India Matters
Protest held against Silverline in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram (File photo)
OPINION | Silverline project is not a good idea for Kerala
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Employers torture maid for seven years
India's top multiplexes PVR and INOX to merge to survive 'streaming onslaught'
For representational purposes
Class 2 boy run over by school van in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp