STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Schoolboy drowns in Doddakere lake

A 13-year-old boy, who went swimming with his friends, drowned in a lake on the outskirts of the city in Sarjapura police station limits on Saturday.

Published: 28th March 2022 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2022 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 13-year-old boy, who went swimming with his friends, drowned in a lake on the outskirts of the city in Sarjapura police station limits on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Santosh, a resident of Vidyanagar, who was studying in Class 7.

Police said Santosh had gone to school on Saturday and went to Doddakere lake in Sarjapura with a group of friends after classes. The friends dived into the water and swam for a while, before realising Santosh was missing. They searched for him for some time before alerting local villagers about the incident.

“Efforts were made to fish out the body from the lake, but it was dark by that time. On Sunday morning, the body was fished out of the lake. We have taken up an unnatural death case,” the Sarjapura police added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vidyanagar Doddakere Sarjapura Drowning Doddakere lake
India Matters
Protest held against Silverline in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram (File photo)
OPINION | Silverline project is not a good idea for Kerala
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Employers torture maid for seven years
India's top multiplexes PVR and INOX to merge to survive 'streaming onslaught'
For representational purposes
Class 2 boy run over by school van in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp