Schoolboy drowns in Doddakere lake

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 13-year-old boy, who went swimming with his friends, drowned in a lake on the outskirts of the city in Sarjapura police station limits on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Santosh, a resident of Vidyanagar, who was studying in Class 7.

Police said Santosh had gone to school on Saturday and went to Doddakere lake in Sarjapura with a group of friends after classes. The friends dived into the water and swam for a while, before realising Santosh was missing. They searched for him for some time before alerting local villagers about the incident.

“Efforts were made to fish out the body from the lake, but it was dark by that time. On Sunday morning, the body was fished out of the lake. We have taken up an unnatural death case,” the Sarjapura police added.