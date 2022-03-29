Drunken RPF Inspector in Karnataka's Mandya brutally assaults elderly vendor, under suspension

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a scene that could have been lifted out of the 'Jai Bhim' movie that shocked public with the atrocities committed by the police force, an Inspector of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in an inebriated condition, allegedly picked up an elderly vendor at Mandya railway station, nearly 100 kms from Bengaluru and brutally thrashed him inside the railway police station premises recently.

The vendor is now bedridden and unable to go to work with a broken thumb and numerous bodily injuries. The inspector has been suspended with an inquiry on and his junior transferred.

In a matter of shame for both the RPF as well as the Government Railway Police (GRP) units in Mandya, a massive effort had been underway to keep this brutal incident on February 20, completely under wraps. Monetary support and threats ensured the vendor did not spill the beans.

According to sources at Mandya, Aboo Ramachandran, who was upset over some professional issues had consumed alcohol.

(Photo | EPS)

"He saw 65-year-old Ninganna, who had worked as a vendor here for the last 20 years, serving a customer in the station and beckoned to him to come. The vendor (operating unauthorisedly temporarily as his licence was yet to be renewed) told him to wait. This infuriated the inspector who went near him and instantly dragged him by to the RPF station on Platform One and rained furious blows on him with a lathi," said a reliable source.

"Ninganna's thumb was broken when he tried to defend himself from the blows," the source added. The inspector packed off home after the incident.

"The other cops rushed the vendor with a bleeding head to a hospital as they were worried if he would survive the serious injuries."

When Ninganna approached the GRP station and wanted to file a complaint against Aboo, the cops alerted RPF about it.

"Ramesh, Assistant Sub Inspector, GRP, later forced the vendor to file a complaint stating that he had fallen down on the platform and sustained the injuries. He was told he would be permitted to carry on business at the station only if he did what was told." Aboo had also assured him he would take complete care of his medical expenses and has already paid Rs 1.5 lakh for it through a mediator, another source said.

The medico legal certificate given by the doctor who treated him terms them as "minor injuries."

However, Nignanna may take atleast four months to recover and is bedridden now with injuries on his spine, hands, head and legs. Screws have been fitted to his thumb.

The Inspector has been suspended now and an inquiry is being carried out by Inspector Boro of the RPF. ASI Paramesh has been transferred from the station to Sathya Sai Prashanti Nilayam.