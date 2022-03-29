STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Qualification must to practice traditional medicine: K Sudhakar

Congress MLC UB Venkatesh had moved a private resolution to give priority to Ayurvedic medicine, in the council on Monday.

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr K Sudhakar has clarified that those practicing any discipline of medicine must have prescribed educational qualification or be registered with competent authorities.

Congress MLC UB Venkatesh had moved a private resolution to give priority to Ayurvedic medicine, in the council on Monday. In reply, Dr Sudhakar said that the Union Government has already introduced a policy in this regard and the state cannot formulate one.  

Further, he added that those who have been practicing Ayurveda traditionally can enrol themselves at Ayurveda universities in Ballari and Bengaluru and the government has reserved free seats for them.

When Venkatesh asked whether the government will allow the practice of a multi-disciplinary approach in medicine, the minister assured setting up a high-level committee of experts to study the same within a month.

Policy needed to control population, says MLC
BJP MLC Bharathi Shetty, during the zero hour, raised the issue of increasing population and suggested the government introduce a population policy on the lines of Uttar Pradesh, where a two-child policy is proposed. “Our state should also come up with the two-children policy so that population can be controlled,” she added.

K Sudhakar
