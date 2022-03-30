After Mekedatu, Mahadayi on agenda in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A group of Congress legislators and leaders from North Karnataka, led by H K Patil and Satish Jarkiholi, have decided to hold a massive tractor rally in May, demanding the immediate implementation of the Mahadayi project.

The rally will be held in a big way, similar to the one organised by the Congress recently demanding the implementation of the Mekedatu project. At a meeting held at the residence of Patil in Bengaluru on Tuesday, the legislators decided to hold a tractor rally involving a large number of Congress workers in the first or second week of May. Patil said the leaders have decided to hold a rally for the Mahadayi project, since it is vital for the people of North Karnataka.

“We were undecided on whether to hold a padayatra or a tractor rally, but we finally decided to go with the latter as per the suggestions of the leaders of North Karnataka,” he said. Satish Jarkiholi, who will also take a lead in the agitation, said a large number of people are expected to arrive for the rally. The project is vital for the people of North Karnataka, helping the region overcome water crisis to a great extent, he advised.

Congress to protest against price rise

Bengaluru: Workers and leaders of the Congress are slated to hold a protest against price rise on March 31. As part of the unique stir, the leaders are expected to garland their vehicles and carry gas cylinders outside their houses. A Congress leader said videos and photos of the protest would be tagged on social media, and shared with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.