STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru Railway Division AC mechanic arrested for assaulting TTE on train

The mechanic Arun Kumar has been arrested by Tuesday evening after an FIR under six sections was registered against him.

Published: 30th March 2022 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

indian railways

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a shocking incident of physical violence between two railway employees, an AC mechanic of the Bengaluru Railway Division and a Travelling Ticketing Examiner of the Guntakal Division got into a major altercation and physical fight on board the Sampark Kranti Express in the wee hours of Tuesday.  

The mechanic Arun Kumar has been arrested by Tuesday evening after an FIR under six sections was registered against him. 43-year-old Kumar is a Senior Technician in the Electrical AC department at Yesvantpur depot.

According to a highly placed railway source, the problem began when the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) of Train No 12649 from Yesvantpur to Hazrat Nizammudin asked Kumar to produce his ID card (which permits free travel for railway staff on train) when checking passenger tickets. This was just after the train had left Bellary stn at 3.43 am and was on its way to Guntakal.

"The mechanic had refused to do so. A major altercation ensued between the two with the  mechanic losing his cool and assaulting the TTE with the support of a few others on board the train.

Kumar had allegedly removed the fire extinguisher on the train and used it also to hit the TTE causing a bleeding head injury. The TTE was also robbed off his gold chain and mobile phone," the source said quoting the FIR copy filed by the TTE at the Guntakal Government Railway Police station.

When the train reached Guntakal railway station, the mechanic was made to alight and a few men known to the TTE assaulted him there. An FIR was filed by the TTE against the mechanic under Sections 384 (extortion), 353 (assault to deter a public servant from discharge of duty) 506 (criminal intimidation) and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant), 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and 34 (criminal.act by many persons) of the IPC Act.

"The mechanic was arrested from Bengaluru by Tuesday evening," the source added. Another source familiar with the development said, "The usage of fire extinguisher is just not accepted. Imagine if it had rolled out and fallen on the tracks, the train could have suffered a derailment harming hundreds of passengers on board."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Physical violence Indian railways Employees FIR Public servant
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp