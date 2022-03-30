BJP’s Anil Benake rallies behind non-Hindu traders

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Belagavi MLA and BJP leader Anil Benake has rallied behind non-Hindu traders doing business during religious fairs and events, stating, “We will not prohibit Muslim merchants from doing business at religious events and jatras in Belagavi.”

Reacting to questions on the demands made by various leaders for a ban on trade by non-Hindu merchants at religious centres, temples and jatras, Benake said, “We will not put a financial prohibition on Muslim merchants at the fairs or temples in Belagavi. We cannot force people to buy or not buy things from a person (trader) of a particular community. We will not ban such things.”

However, the BJP MLA said he would not be able to do anything if the people themselves impose a ban on others. “Being an advocate, I can only say that every citizen has the right to run his or her business wherever desired. Let the people decide from where they want to buy things,’’ he concluded.