Congress ready for early polls, declares DK Shivakumar

Rahul’s visit to kickstart preparations for elections; Grand old party to start strengthening units at block level 

Published: 30th March 2022 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Congress Chief D K Shivakumar

DK Shivakumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said his party is prepared to face the electorate in case early assembly elections are held, while cryptically mentioning November 27 as a possible date for announcing elections. 

Meanwhile, former AICC president Rahul Gandhi will be visiting the state later this week and will hold a series of meetings with leaders and office-bearers, as the party prepares for assembly elections scheduled next year.

“Let the Election Commission announce elections whenever it wants, let them announce it tomorrow, this month or on November 27, whenever they do it the Congress party is ready,” Shivakumar said, in response to a question on the possibility of early assembly elections. Quizzed about ‘November 27’ being the date of announcement, he said, “We too get certain pieces of information, as you journalists get information.” The Congress has started a massive membership drive, and is also expected to announce the list of office-bearers sometime soon for the many vacancies in the party. 

Traditionally, the Congress would start preparing for elections about 12 months in advance, and Rahul Gandhi’s visit will serve as a soft-launch for preparations for the assembly polls. Congress sources said while the party starts on the positive note of having done well in the recent assembly bypolls in Hangal and the MLC elections, where the party won 11 seats, it is not unmindful of the drubbing suffered in Goa, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Manipur recently. 

Congress sources said the party is strengthening units at the block level, and the recent Mekedatu padayatra has earned it a good connect with voters in the southern areas. Now, the party is looking to launch a campaign for the Mahadayi water issue. Considering the buzz that there could be early polls, the party is ready to start the spadework, and is leaving nothing to chance, sources said. 

