Farmer suicides dip in Karnataka in last seven years

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Farmer suicides in the state have come down drastically over the last seven years, said Agriculture Minister BC Patil on the floor of the Assembly on Tuesday.

Speaking on the state budget, he said farmer suicides which were 1,062 in 2015-16 came down to 932 in 2016-17, 1052 in 2017-18, 868 in 2018-19, 885 in 2019-20, 647 in 2020-21 and 268 in 2021-22. “This also means that the issues that farmers were facing have come down. We are committed to increase their income and reduce their burden in the coming days,” he added.

The ministry is now insisting on a secondary income for farmers. The government has announced the Vidyanidhi scholarship scheme for children of farmers along with increasing their quota to 50 per cent at all Universities of Agriculture Sciences.

In this year’s budget, a subsidy on fuel used for tractors was announced. “We are using technology for crop surveys. With these efforts, the government is trying to improve the living condition of farmers,”

he added.

Leader of Opposition Siddaramiah questioned the government as to why the Krishi Honda Bhagya scheme has been dropped. “It helped farmers, especially in areas that receive a low rainfall. As per reports by experts, farmers with krishi hondas (farm ponds) have grown good crops and increased their yields up to 32 per cent in many places. It should be continued,’’ he said. CM Basavaraj Bommai assured him of action.

Millets in mid-day meals

To encourage farmers growing millets, the state government is planning to introduce millets in mid-day meals for schoolchildren studying in government schools. Millets will be given once a month, and Rs 10 crore has been allotted under the scheme, Patil said.