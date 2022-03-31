BJP MLA KG Bopaiah writes to Bommai, cites law on vendors

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the communal temperature in Karnataka is rising with the hijab, halal, Muslim hawkers and other issues, former Speaker and Virajpet MLA KG Bopaiah has written to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, urging the state government to ensure that spaces in and around Hindu temples be leased or rented out only to Hindu traders.

He quoted relevant sections of the law, including rule 31(12) of the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act, 2002, which states that no property, including land, building or site, situated near the institution, can be leased to non-Hindus.

In letters to Bommai and Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle, Bopaiah reminded them that these spaces belong to Hindus and should not, therefore, be given to persons following other faiths or from other religious backgrounds.

It may be recalled that Vinay Sreenivasa, office-bearer of the Street Vendors and Hawkers Association, and others have urged the government and CM not to allow for communalisation of the hawking profession and community.

The Congress and JDS have also slammed the BJP’s efforts to communalise the state. Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy have individually urged people not to fall prey to attempts to communalise the state. Congress leaders said this daily dose of aggressive communalisation will continue until the 2023 elections in Karnataka, after which there will be peace for a few years.