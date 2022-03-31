STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bommai skips sticky queries, says no Right or Left wing in his govt

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the government is focused on development and not on communal issues.

Published: 31st March 2022 06:09 AM

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the government is focused on development and not on communal issues. “There are only wings of growth in our government... there is no right wing or left wing,’’ he said. He, however, did not directly answer questions related to ongoing controversies like halal meat and non-Hindu vendors doing business near temples.

At many places, local temple authorities and right-wing organisations have called for a ban on non-Hindu vendors doing business near temple premises, and banning them at temple fairs. Some organisations have also called for a ban on halal meat. Responding to media questions, the CM said the BJP government is interested in peace, development and security for the common man. Bommai also said that several organisations keep banning various things.

“We know what to respond to, and what not to respond to. Whichever subject requires a response, we will respond to it,” he said. “The halal issue is not new. Now, serious objections have been raised and we will look into that.” Asked if it will impact law and order in the state, he said they will not allow it to cause problems.

On writers and intellectuals writing to Bommai, appealing to allow girls to write exams wearing the hijab, and allow non-Hindu vendors to do business near temples, Bommai said he has not seen the content. “In the coming days, we work how to resolve it,’’ he said.

Bommai said his government is bringing in quick changes. Earlier, after the budget was passed on March 31, it would take two to three months to prepare proposals to implement schemes and projects, which would be further delayed by the finance department. Actual work would start only in September, 
but now, the chief secretary has already had three or four meetings, and will give finance approval in the next few weeks.

