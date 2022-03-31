Council erupts over corruption in police dept

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The opposition and the ruling party engaged in a heated exchange of words during the discussion on some police staff indulging in corruption, in the council on Wednesday. Opposition leader BK Hariprasad and others raised the issue and alleged a few police staff had indulged in corruption. However, the ministers said they can not generalise things and the government can act only on specific complaints.

Hariprasad alleged that police transfers had become a racket and money-spinner for politicians. Further, he alleged that officers in Dakshina Kannada abided by the words of a ‘terrorist in Kalladka’, without taking any names. The BJP members attacked him for using such words, which led to a heated exchange of words. Continuing, Hariprasad said the money gotten from police transfers was diverted to Keshava Krupa. His allegations led to an uproar in the House and members of the ruling and the opposition parties engaged in arguments.

However, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said barring a few black sheeps, the police personnel was doing efficient work. He alleged that Congress when in power, had appointed a retired IPS officer as an advisor to Home Minister and he controlled the entire department.