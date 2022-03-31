STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

No one from AAP has approached me: Congress' Kimmane Ratnakar

However, he clarified that nobody from AAP has approached him. There are unconfirmed reports that the AAP is approaching leaders in the state ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls.

Published: 31st March 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

AAP supporters AAP flag (Photo | AAP Twitter)

Image of AAP supporters used for representation (Photo | AAP Twitter)

By Marx Tejaswi
Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Following reports that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), after its successful win in Punjab recently, is eying former minister and Congress leader Kimmane Ratnakar and other leaders with “clean image” in Karnataka, Ratnakar said that he is aware of the development.

However, he clarified that nobody from AAP has approached him. There are unconfirmed reports that the AAP is approaching leaders in the state ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls. The list reportedly includes a former Lokayukta, retired IPS and KAS officers and legislators.  

 Ratnkar told TNIE that he is aware of the development. “I have not received any such offer nor I am planning to go in that direction. But, I am aware of reports that the party is planning to strengthen itself under the leadership of a former Lokayukta,” he said. Ratnakar, who is eying a Congress ticket from Thirthahalli, is facing a stiff competition from his rival in the same party R M Manjunath Gowda, who is a former president of Shivamogga DCC Bank.    

Ratnakar suspects that somebody might have floated such rumours to give a threat to corrupt people in all parties that leaders with good image in those parties have an alternative too. He said some people, to gauge the public reaction, might have floated his name as well as the names of other leaders. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP Karnataka Kimmane Ratnakar Congress
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp