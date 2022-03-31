No one from AAP has approached me: Congress' Kimmane Ratnakar

Marx Tejaswi By

Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Following reports that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), after its successful win in Punjab recently, is eying former minister and Congress leader Kimmane Ratnakar and other leaders with “clean image” in Karnataka, Ratnakar said that he is aware of the development.

However, he clarified that nobody from AAP has approached him. There are unconfirmed reports that the AAP is approaching leaders in the state ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls. The list reportedly includes a former Lokayukta, retired IPS and KAS officers and legislators.

Ratnkar told TNIE that he is aware of the development. “I have not received any such offer nor I am planning to go in that direction. But, I am aware of reports that the party is planning to strengthen itself under the leadership of a former Lokayukta,” he said. Ratnakar, who is eying a Congress ticket from Thirthahalli, is facing a stiff competition from his rival in the same party R M Manjunath Gowda, who is a former president of Shivamogga DCC Bank.

Ratnakar suspects that somebody might have floated such rumours to give a threat to corrupt people in all parties that leaders with good image in those parties have an alternative too. He said some people, to gauge the public reaction, might have floated his name as well as the names of other leaders.

