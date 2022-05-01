STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress leader Siddaramaiah calls BJP govt most corrupt, wants Araga to resign

How can corruption take place without the knowledge of the State Government?” the Badami MLA thundered.

Published: 01st May 2022 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2022 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU:  Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday hit out at the BJP-ruled State Government over the PSI recruitment scam by calling it the “most corrupt government.” Addressing the media here, the former CM also demanded the resignation of Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanednra.

This statement of Siddaramaiah comes a day after the Karnataka government announced its decision to annul the alleged scam-tainted examination held to recruit 545 police sub-inspectors in the state and hold re-exams. “The Home Minister has no moral right to continue in the Cabinet.

How can corruption take place without the knowledge of the State Government?” the Badami MLA thundered. He welcomed the decision of the government to conduct the re-exam. Taking to Twitter, Siddaramaiah, seeking CM Basavaraj Bommai’s clarification on the decision taken by the government to re-conduct the exam, asked,

“Has it been proven in the CID probe? If Yes, why has the government not released the report yet?” “Is the decision to re-conduct the exam an attempt to ensure justice to honest candidates? Or an attempt to save the big brains behind the scam?” he asked.

Comments

