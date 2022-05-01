STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

‘DKS can’t withstand if I make administration tough’

“DK Shivakumar (KPCC president) is finding it uncomfortable when I am running a simple administration.

Published: 01st May 2022 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2022 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  “DK Shivakumar (KPCC president) is finding it uncomfortable when I am running a simple administration. He is not able to withstand it if I turn the administration tough,” Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Saturday. Bommai was speaking to the media after attending a conference of chief ministers and chief justices of all states.

Reacting to Shivakumar’s statements on irregularities in the PSI recruitment exam, Bommai said, “He is feeling uncomfortable under my administration. He is trying all his tricks and not succeeding.” Bommai said there is a system to conduct the investigation. It will proceed as per law. “If you do not have the guts to face it, you should not try to mislead.

Whatever information you are talking about, we have only requested them to furnish for the investigation. There is no need to make it a big issue. Those whose names have surfaced would have to be questioned. It has happened in the past too.

So Congress leaders will not be able to indulge in hit-and-run,” Bommai said, referring to Shivakumar’s allegations. The irregularities in the PSI recruitment exam cannot be termed a failure of the government. For the first time, Bluetooth technology has been used in the irregularities at an education institution in Kalaburagi. There is a need to introduce a fool-proof system of examination, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp