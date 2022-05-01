‘DKS can’t withstand if I make administration tough’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: “DK Shivakumar (KPCC president) is finding it uncomfortable when I am running a simple administration. He is not able to withstand it if I turn the administration tough,” Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Saturday. Bommai was speaking to the media after attending a conference of chief ministers and chief justices of all states.

Reacting to Shivakumar’s statements on irregularities in the PSI recruitment exam, Bommai said, “He is feeling uncomfortable under my administration. He is trying all his tricks and not succeeding.” Bommai said there is a system to conduct the investigation. It will proceed as per law. “If you do not have the guts to face it, you should not try to mislead.

Whatever information you are talking about, we have only requested them to furnish for the investigation. There is no need to make it a big issue. Those whose names have surfaced would have to be questioned. It has happened in the past too.

So Congress leaders will not be able to indulge in hit-and-run,” Bommai said, referring to Shivakumar’s allegations. The irregularities in the PSI recruitment exam cannot be termed a failure of the government. For the first time, Bluetooth technology has been used in the irregularities at an education institution in Kalaburagi. There is a need to introduce a fool-proof system of examination, he said.