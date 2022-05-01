STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fake RAW agent cheats woman in Karnataka

A fake RAW agent claiming to work in the Prime Minister’s Office has been arrested by the Bellandur police.

Arahanth Mohan Kumar Lakkavalli

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : A fake RAW agent claiming to work in the Prime Minister’s Office has been arrested by the Bellandur police. The accused had cheated a 31-year-old software developer identified as Sonul Saxena of Green Glen Layout in Bellandur.

The victim had filed a police complaint on April 26. The accused, Arahanth Mohan Kumar Lakkavalli, 33, a resident of Rajajinagar IV block and a native of Shivamogga, works in a real estate firm. He cheated a woman, facing visa issues to travel abroad, of Rs 89 lakh.

The accused had scared the victim saying her visa was blocked as she was suspected in a terror case. He had taken the money on the guise of helping her. The accused, who had contacts with a few government officials and the police department, used it to trap the victim.

The victim had met the accused in a flight to Kuala Lumpur in 2019. “The victim’s visa applications had been rejected in 2019, without any reason. The accused had demanded Rs 6 crore from her” said an officer.

