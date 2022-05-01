Good news, hope for long billed vulture

Bosky Khanna By

RAMADEVARABETTA: When it was thought that all hope was lost and all efforts went in vain to see the revival of long billed vulture (LBV) in the hillocks of Ramanagara, here is some good news. Not just the LBV number has increased from tiny five to six, the hatchling, now three months old, is all set to stretch its wings and make its first flight from the crevices of the Ramadevarabetta Vulture Sanctuary in a week.

Officials of the Karnataka Forest Department, who are keeping a close watch on the vultures from a safe distance, are keeping their fingers crossed that nothing untoward happens. “We were losing all hope. But the sight of the hatchling and it now being three months old is positive news. By doing nothing, keeping people away and protecting the area has helped.

Ramanagara is symbolic and it highlights the importance of vultures,” Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Wildlife, Vijay Kumar Gogi told The New Sunday Express. While experts said there were six to seven LBVs in 2019- 20, the department in 2022 was able to capture four LBVs in one frame just before the egg hatched. There are also 10-12 Egyptian vultures roosting in the hillocks.

To ensure that the vultures are undisturbed, the forest department has restricted the movement of people to a temple at the hillock. They have also closed the trekking route for even keen wildlife enthusiasts. The staffers are using telescopes and viewfinders to keep a constant watch on the vultures and more so the hatchling. “The hatchling is gaining strength to fly. Its daily growth is the victory of our patience and perseverance. We hope to see and capture the first flight of the hatchling this week.

As a safety measure, we have prohibited the use of drones around the hillock. To help feed LBVs, we kept a skinned carcass of a goat. But Egyptians vultures fed and not LBVs. We have noted that the parents take turn to feed and protect the hatchling,” said Devaraju V, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Ramanagara.

To help increase the vulture population like in Gujarat, the Karnataka Forest Department too is working on creating a breeding centre at the Bannerghatta Biological Park Rescue Centre. The idea of creating such a centre on the foothills of Ramanagara was stalled. For setting up the centre, permission from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is not required. The only criterion is that there should not be any poultry farm around.