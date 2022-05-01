STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kolada Mutt seer passes away at 80

Shanthaveera swamiji of Kolada Mutt in Shanthi Nagar passed away on Saturday morning after suf fering a heart attack. He was 80.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Shanthaveera swamiji of Kolada Mutt in Shanthi Nagar passed away on Saturday morning after suf fering a heart attack. He was 80. He was one of the most prominent Lingayat Mutt seers and had lakhs of devotees.

Swamiji’s nephew Harsha informed the media that he passed away early in the morning, and he was not suffering from any ailments. He even attended an event on Friday evening at Mahalakshmi Layout. CM Basavaraj Bommai mourned his death and said Shanthaveera swamiji was known for his work for the development of society. The last rites were conducted on Saturday evening.

