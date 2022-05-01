Soon, an app ‘Hello revenue minister’ to help genuine pensioners

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will launch the ‘Hello revenue minister’ helpline soon to help genuine beneficiaries get pension, said Revenue Minister R Ashoka here on Saturday. He listed out the achievements of his department in checking corruption by making use of technology and said it has caught the eye of Niti Aayog too.

“We have saved Rs 430 crore to the state’s exchequer by omitting 3.58 lakh bogus pensioners by using the Aadhar-linked Navodaya app,” he said. If any genuine beneficiary calls the sixdigit helpline, the petition will go to the mobile phone of the village accountant concerned, who will visit the beneficiary and assess whether he/she is eligible. If the deputy tahsildar gives an approval, within 72 hours the case will be disposed of, he explained.

“Since there are no village accountants in Bengaluru, private agencies that quote less for the service will be given the job,” he added. Under the Svavalambhi scheme, citizens can generate 11E or Phodi or pre-conversion sketches of his/her private land by applying online. The will be done in 10-15 days, he clarified. He said all villages will have graveyards within a year and land will be acquired for those that do not have one.

Over 3,700 hamlets, such as Kurubara hatti and Lambani tanda will be identified as revenue villages to allow them to get government facilities, he declared. The Revenue Department will introduce changes in Section 95 of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964 and permit self-declaration to allow conversion of land.

Amrit Mahotsav

To mark the country’s 75th year of Independence, the Kannada and Culture Department is organising events under the theme ‘Amrita Bharatige Kannada Arati’ in four revenue divisions of the state. After ‘ratha yatras’ and cultural events in every district headquarters, a grand finale will be held in Bengaluru on August 10, 11 and 12.

On May 28, processions will be held in 75 places along with lectures, exhibitions and screening of a documentary. Between June 15 and June.30, ‘Horatada neladalli ondu dina’ (A day at a place of freedom struggle) will be organised at 15 places. Between August 1 and August 8, rath yatras will be carried out.