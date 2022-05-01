Vacancies at universities will be filled up: Pradhan

Shilpa P By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan said they are “focused” on filling vacancies at all universities for the effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP). Pradhan said when it was pointed out that there were vacancies in universities -- 380 out of 600 posts being vacant in the University of Mysore alone and when asked how they would implement NEP without adequate faculty in Universities, he said he wanted to know how they would implement NEP without adequate faculty in universities. He said that recruitment of faculty in universities will take some time. On no new schemes or grants for universities for research since the past five years, he said the pattern of grants has changed and universities will receive adequate funding.

State Minister for Higher Education Dr C N Ashwath Narayan also spoke about vacancies in universities, and said they are parallelly recruiting guest faculty to meet the shortage of staff in universities. Yet permanent faculty will be the best solution, he said. He also informed that they are trying to improve things, which include getting adequate grants for universities, by adopting “unified university and college management system” which would be the way forward. With that they are simplifying things, and the entire administration will be transparent, he said.