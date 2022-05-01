STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Vacancies at universities will be filled up: Pradhan

On no new schemes or grants for universities for research since the past five years, he said the pattern of grants has changed and universities will receive adequate funding.

Published: 01st May 2022 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2022 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)

By Shilpa P
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan said they are “focused” on filling vacancies at all universities for the effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP). Pradhan said when it was pointed out that there were vacancies in universities  -- 380 out of 600 posts being vacant in the University of Mysore alone and when asked how they would implement NEP without adequate faculty in Universities, he said he wanted to know how they would implement NEP without adequate faculty in universities. He said that recruitment of faculty in universities will take some time. On no new schemes or grants for universities for research since the past five years, he said the pattern of grants has changed and universities will receive adequate funding.

State Minister for Higher Education Dr C N Ashwath Narayan also spoke about vacancies in universities, and said they are parallelly recruiting guest faculty to meet the shortage of staff in universities. Yet permanent faculty will be the best solution, he said. He also informed that they are trying to improve things, which include getting adequate grants for universities, by adopting “unified university and college management system” which would be the way forward. With that they are simplifying things, and the entire administration will be transparent, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp