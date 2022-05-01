Visiting 19 districts this month, CM Bommai puts on skates ahead of polls

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : With hardly a year left for the Assembly polls in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is going all out to ensure that BJP comes back to power. This month, he travelled to 19 of 31 districts, covering thousands of kilometres to either inaugurate or lay the foundation stone for development projects. In between, he also visited New Delhi twice.

From the beginning of this month, he has been touring extensively, especially to the North Karnataka region. On April 1, he was in Tumakuru to attend the 115th birth anniversary of Siddaganga seer. After a couple of days, he travelled to New Delhi for a two-day meet on April 5.

While he was in Mysuru on April 7 for an event at Shakti Dhama School, he was in Bidar on April 9 to inaugurate development works at Basavakalyan. He also travelled to Tumakuru, Dharwad, Vijayanagar and Udupi districts for launching various schemes and works from April 10 to 12. Bommai was in Dharwad, Gadag and Bagalkot the following week.

He was in Vijayanagara for the second time this month to attend the BJP’s Executive meeting for two days on April 16 and 17. He also travelled to Shivamogga, Bagalkot, Dharwad and Vijapura the following week. In the last week, Bommai has travelled to Haveri, Hubballi, Mangalauru, Belagavi, Chitradurga and Davanagere.

On Friday night, he left for New Delhi to attend all state CM and chief justices’ meeting on Saturday. A BJP leader said, “This will be his normal routine. With the budget presented in March, there is pressure on Bommai to implement the schemes announced in his budget and it will be hectic for him.”