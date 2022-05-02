AAP: Facing many challenges, but a party to watch out for

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

The BJP, Congress and JDS have hit the ground running, preparing for a pitched battle early next year. But in the background, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has caught the attention of a section of voters in Karnataka, especially after its stupendous show in Punjab. Being on the fringes of Karnataka politics for several years — even after it came to power in the national capital — AAP is now slowly moving towards centre-stage and has become a part of the state’s political lexicon.

Arvind Kejriwal’s team seems to be making all-out efforts to gain a foothold in Karnataka, although it may be difficult for the party to stir political equations ahead of the 2023 polls. For now, it resembles the BJP of the 1980s, when a section of society backed it at a time when it lacked the critical mass needed to win elections... until LK Advani’s 1990 Rath Yatra changed all that.

For AAP’s supporters, a terrific show in Punjab provided confidence to take on big parties outside Delhi, and the entry of some prominent personalities — including retired officers and farmer organisations’ leaders — has boosted its morale.

But the task ahead is Herculean. As a new entrant, the party is trying to occupy Congress’ space to take on the BJP. That sounds implausible at the moment, as unlike in many states, the Congress is still a formidable force with a strong support base in Karnataka, although it is finding it difficult to win elections. Even BJP’s growth in the state was at the expense of non-Congress regional parties.

COMPLEX POLITICAL EQUATIONS

In Karnataka, the first challenge for AAP is to find candidates capable of putting up a good fight, leaders with pan-Karnataka appeal and a strong cadre network to reach out to voters. Kejriwal’s Delhi model of governance is AAP’s USP. Delivering that message to the last man in Karnataka in a compelling manner is the key to making an impact in state politics. Getting complex caste equations right may come at a later stage for AAP, because each region in Karnataka is unique with its own political dynamics and issues.

Politics in Coastal Karnataka is remarkably different from that in Kalyan Karnataka. Such is the complex equation that even now the BJP is struggling to make a big impact in Old Mysuru region, especially in the assembly polls. The political landscape in these districts continues to be dominated by Congress and the JDS.

Looking at it practically, AAP is more serious about getting a foothold in the state to emerge as a strong force in the longer run. With corruption becoming a major issue, bigger parties will be forced to acknowledge AAP’s Karnataka presence when they prepare their strategies for the assembly polls. AAP is already appealing to young urban voters, especially those disenchanted with the BJP and Congress. The ruling party will be wary of its impact, at least in some assembly segments in Bengaluru.

AAP’s presence is also bound to worry Congress about a possible split in anti-BJP votes. And farmers’ organisations backing the AAP are likely to hit JDS to some extent. But in multi-cornered fights, a lot depends on candidates, their equations with voters and the local issues. Despite having prominent people with an impressive track record in their professions, AAP had failed to make its presence felt in earlier elections in Karnataka.

But after consistently working on the ground for the past few years, AAP may now be in a slightly better position to field some promising candidates. For the 2023 polls, they have already started looking for winnable, clean-imaged candidates.

As the political debate continues to hover around development, communal issues and corruption, AAP’s poll plank may gain traction. But whether it converts into votes for the party, is to be seen.

Ramu Patil

Associate Editor ramu@ newindianexpress.com