How accused planned, executed the scam

KALABURAGI: CID sleuths, investigating the PSI CET scam at Jnana Ganga English Medium School in Kalaburagi, are commencing the interrogation of all the three main accused -- Divya Hagargi, Rudragowda Patil and Manjunath Melakundi.

CID sources said that on April 9, they filed an FIR at the Chowk Police Station against the school, where at PSI CET malpractice in manipulation of answer sheets took place. Since then, they have arrested 24 accused, including eight candidates, they added.

From selecting the exam centre to manipulation of answer sheets and answering questions using Bluetooth, the malpractice was well planned. The main accused Melakundi and Rudragowda Patil used to find candidates who were ready to pay money to pass the test and made deals with them. They would then contact the authorities of exam centres to help their candidates in the test. They later used their influence and money to make authorities allot centres of their choice to the candidates.

Manjunath used to make deals with the authorities at exam centres to manipulate the OMR sheets of candidates. Room supervisors at exam centres used to fill OMR sheets after the exam hours.

Rudragowda used Bluetooth to help the candidates. CID sources said he had a team of experts for electronic devices and also the exam subjects. He used to provide electronic devices to the candidates and teach them how to use these devices during the exam.

The sources said both Melakundi and Patil chose the exam centre at Jnana Ganga English Medium School and paid Divya Hagaragi through her agents. “We have unearthed how the scam took place and the modus operandi of the accused.

The exam was conducted in 11 rooms at the centre and around 400 candidates appeared. Of the 400 candidates, 11 were selected for PSI posts. Of them, we have found eight candidates to have indulged in malpractice and manipulation of OMR sheets,” they said. The PSI CET was conducted in 93 exam centres in the state, including 11 in Kalaburagi.