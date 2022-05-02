STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hunger strike seeking 2A tag by Panchamasalis enters Day 11

When asked whether any top leaders from the community are delaying the process, the seer lashed out at a senior minister without naming him.

Kudalasangama Panchamasali Peeta seer Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swami addressing a gathering at Kudalasangama recently. ( Photo | EPS)

By Mahesh M Goudar
BAGALKOT:  Even as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured of fulfilling the demands of the Panchamasali community, Kudalasangama Panchamasali Peeta seer Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swami is on an indefinite hunger strike demanding 2A tag for the community.

The agitation spearheaded by the seer has entered the eleventh day at Kudalasangama. The seer had launched the protest after the government failed to respond to the community’s demands by April 14, which was set as the deadline by the seer. BJP leader and Vijayapura City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal had launched this indefinite protest on April 21.

The seer said, “The State Government has failed to respond to our demands. We had set many deadlines in the past. This protest will continue until our demands are fulfilled. There is no question of withdrawing the protest this time.”  

In a recent job fair held at Harihara Panchamasali Peeta, CM Bommai had said that the government would take suitable steps on awarding 2A reservation and OBC status to Panchamasalis only after it gets a detailed report from the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes.

When asked whether any top leaders from the community are delaying the process, the seer lashed out at a senior minister without naming him. “There is a minister from our community who is delaying the process. He feels insecure because if the government awards the reservation, the credit would go to minister CC Patil, MLA Yatnal and former MLA Vijayananda Kashappanavar, who are all supporting the movement,” the seer added.  

