Karnataka PSI recruitment scam: Accused headmaster surrenders to police

Ramakrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURGI: Another prime accused in the PSI CET scam, Kashinath, who is the headmaster of Jnana Jyoti English Medium School where the manipulation of OMR sheets of PSI-CET exams took place, has surrendered before the state CID on Monday morning.

Kashinath is the second person who is surrendering before the CID, first being the Manjunath Melkundi who surrendered before the CID on Sunday morning. According to the sources in CID, Manjunath used to deal with Kashinath with regard to helping the candidates in getting Jnana Jyoti institute as the Exam Center for PSI CET and used to help in getting good scores.

ALSO READ| PSI recruitment scam: Siddaramaiah demands Karnataka Home Minister's resignation

In turn, Kashinath used to brief the secretary of Jnana Ganga English Medium School Divya Hagaragi about the deal and used to give her the agreed money. During the interrogation of Divya it is reported that Kashinath used to have dealings with the mediators and he knew all the things.

Meanwhile CID sleuths have arrested another accused Sridhar Pawar on Sunday evening. It is said that Sridhar is the person who exposed the scam in PSI CET. The sources said that Sridhar helped in getting middlemen to Veeresh (the first person who was arrested by the police) for getting help in PSI CET.

He took the photo of the OMR sheet which was with Veeresh. He demanded more money from Veeresh to keep quiet, when Veeresh refused, Sridhar made the OMR sheet solved by Veeresh and the marks he scored viral, which forced the government to order for a CID probe.