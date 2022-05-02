STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Someone in Karnataka government behind release of an accused in PSI job scam, alleges Congress

The Congress claimed that a Karnataka Minister 'influenced' the CID, probing the Police Sub-Inspector recruitment scam, and got an accused person in the case released.

Published: 02nd May 2022 08:32 PM

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The Congress on Monday claimed that a Karnataka Minister 'influenced' the Crime Investigation Department, probing the Police Sub-Inspector recruitment scam, and got an accused person in the case released.

The scam was unearthed in the recruitment process of Police Sub-Inspectors recently.

Addressing reporters, Congress state unit chief DK Shivakumar said, "I don't have the exact details but someone, either the home minister or some minister -- directed the CID officers to release an accused and gave instructions that no further inquiry should be conducted against him."

He further alleged that a minister's younger brother or relatives were also involved in the recruitment scam.

He claimed that the exam was cancelled only to safeguard shady elements.

Appealing to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai 'not to protect' the influential, the Congress veteran challenged him to demonstrate his commitment and determination to take action against those involved in the case irrespective of their 'powerful stature and political affiliation'.

After Shivakumar hinted at the involvement of Karnataka IT-BT and Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, who is also the district in charge minister of Ramanagara, the latter hit back saying there was no question of him recommending or helping anyone.

Narayan also alleged that Shivakumar's charges lacked clarity and were based on whims and fancy only to tarnish his image.

“In connection with the PSI recruitment scam, there is no question of me recommending or helping anyone. Those who are leveling allegations lack clarity as their charges are based on assumptions that me or my brothers and relatives could be involved,” the minister told media.

Meanwhile, the PSI exam candidates staged demonstration at the Freedom Park demanding posting orders.

Holding placards, they raised slogans saying either give them posting orders or poison.

According to police sources, kingpin Divya Hagargi's close aid Kashinath too surrendered before the police today.

He was a teacher at a school in Kalaburagi where the scam came to light.

Another accused in the scam, who had made the OMR sheet of a candidate public was also arrested.

Several officials were accused of being involved in the irregularities in the recruitment exam held in October last year for filling up 545 PSI posts.

The Bommai government annulled the examination following alleged large-scale irregularities to fill the posts.

So far more than 30 people have been arrested in connection with the case while 10 are absconding.

